Op-Ed: Defending truth in turbulent times

The media in Samoa is under attack. Not from foreign influences, nor from the challenges of keeping up with the digital age, but from the very people it serves. Journalists are being ridiculed, questioned unfairly, and harassed on social media. Even politicians — some of whom have benefited from free press and public scrutiny — are accusing journalists of bias while their own supporters use online platforms to distort narratives, masquerading as news outlets to sow division among our diaspora.

As a Samoan journalist working overseas, I have watched with growing concern the way media professionals in Sāmoa are being treated. While I may not walk the same newsroom floor as my colleagues in Apia, I understand their mission. I understand the weight of the responsibility they carry — to inform, to question, to hold power accountable, and ultimately, to serve the public interest.

THE FOURTH ESTATE: THE ROLE OF MEDIA IN SAMOA’S HISTORY

The media has always played a crucial role in shaping Samoa’s democracy. As the Fourth Estate, it serves as a check on power, holding leaders accountable and giving voice to the people. Historically, Sāmoa’s journalists have reported on critical issues — from colonial governance and independence struggles to political upheavals and social movements.

Now, in the face of Samoa’s ongoing political crisis, that role is more important than ever. This crisis has highlighted not just legal and constitutional challenges but also a deeper battle over truth and information. Journalists are tasked with navigating these turbulent waters while facing mounting pressure from both politicians and the public.

JOURNALISM IN SAMOA: A PROFESSION UNDER FIRE

The current political crisis in Samoa has not only exposed deep fractures within the nation’s governance but also within its public discourse. Allegations of corruption, legal battles, and constitutional challenges have left citizens divided, seeking information that either confirms their fears or strengthens their beliefs. But in this sea of emotions, the role of journalism remains unchanged: to report facts, not fan flames.

Yet, this crisis has given rise to a troubling trend—the weaponization of social media to attack legitimate journalism. Facebook and YouTube channels, often unregulated and without accountability, are being presented as "news" sources when, in reality, they serve political interests. These platforms have become tools to manipulate public perception, turning factual reporting into a battlefield where real journalists are treated as enemies for simply doing their jobs.

For example, in recent months, legitimate media outlets have faced threats and backlash simply for reporting on judicial decisions and political disputes. Journalists have been harassed online for asking tough but necessary questions. Some political actors and their supporters have used social media to spread misinformation, painting professional reporters as biased while elevating politically motivated content that masquerades as news.

POLITICIANS AND POLITICAL PARTIES: RESPONSIBILITY OVER RHETORIC

Politicians and political parties have a duty to uphold democratic values, including press freedom. When political leaders attack journalists for unfavourable coverage, they set a dangerous precedent—one that emboldens their supporters to do the same. The role of a journalist is not to serve any party’s agenda but to inform the public with truth and accuracy.

Sāmoa’s politicians must resist the urge to use the media as a scapegoat for political struggles. Instead, they should encourage fair reporting, transparency, and accountability—not only from journalists but from themselves as well. Political parties that engage in media manipulation, spreading disinformation through shadow platforms, are not protecting Sāmoa’s democracy; they are undermining it.

THE TRUTH ABOUT JOURNALISTS: HUMANS, NOT ENEMIES

Let us not forget that behind the bylines and microphones are human beings. Sāmoa’s journalists have families, children, and parents. They, too, have heritage and roots that tie them to this land and its people. To be accused of betraying their country for reporting the truth is an insult to the very foundations of democracy and press freedom.

Yes, journalists are not infallible. Mistakes happen, and media organizations must always strive for accuracy, fairness, and accountability. But to attack them as a collective, to strip them of their dignity because their reporting does not align with a particular political agenda, is not just unfair — it is dangerous.

A CALL FOR UNDERSTANDING AND RESPECT

It is time for the public to recognize the invaluable work that journalists do, especially in times of crisis. The role of the media is not to please but to inform; not to take sides but to report the facts. A strong democracy is built on the ability of its citizens to access reliable information, and that is exactly what Sāmoan journalists are providing.

To my colleagues in Samoa, know that your work does not go unnoticed. There are many of us in the diaspora who stand with you, who understand the burdens you carry and the sacrifices you make in the name of truth. Keep going, keep reporting, and keep holding power accountable.

To the people of Samoa, before you dismiss a journalist as biased, before you share misinformation from a questionable source, take a moment to consider the principles of journalism. Ask yourself — does this information serve the truth, or does it serve an agenda? Does this attack on a journalist protect democracy, or does it harm it?

To the politicians, your words carry weight. Do not use them to vilify the very people who are tasked with keeping the public informed. Journalism is not the enemy — disinformation and political manipulation are. If you genuinely believe in Samoa’s future, then defend a free press, not a controlled one.

The road ahead is uncertain, but one thing remains clear: without a free and fair press, Samoa’s democracy is at risk. And that is something worth defending.

This article is written by one who stand’s in solidarity with journalists in Samoa who continue to face threats and hostility for upholding the principles of truth and accountability.

(Name withheld in order to shield the writer from possible push back by their employer.)