OP-ED: American Samoa must have its say in the EEZ

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A federal official recently confirmed that seabed mining near American Samoa would take place in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) — waters beyond the 3-mile limit, under U.S. federal control.

That may be what the law says. But does that mean American Samoa has no say? Should we simply accept decisions made without our involvement?

We cannot be passive.

Deep sea mining carries real risks — to our marine environment, our food sources, and our deep cultural ties to the ocean. If we remain silent, we miss the chance to shape what happens next. Former Governor Lolo and others have already spoken out. More of us must do the same.

How this is a modern form of colonization.

Decisions are made in Washington. Local voices are consulted late — if at all. Economic benefit flows outward, while ecological and cultural risks stay here. If our ocean can be leased without our meaningful input, that is not shared governance — it’s control without consent.

What must be done?

We must require safeguards. The people of American Samoa — and our elected leaders — must press for specific federal protections:

- Mandatory consultation with the American Samoa Government

- Public hearings in the territory before any lease is issued

- Environmental review led by local and regional experts

- A clear, enforceable process for territorial consent

This is not a favor we’re asking. It is a matter of fairness, dignity, and good governance. If the U.S. federal government claims to act in our interest, it must recognize our right to be fully involved in decisions that affect us.

A final word.

The EEZ may be federally controlled under U.S. law. But if that law excludes us, then the law must evolve. Federal policy must catch up to the principles of environmental justice and self-determination.

Future generations depend on the decisions we make — and challenge — today.

[Dr. Aga is the former director, Office of Political Status, Constitutional Review & Federal Relations (2016–2024). Author of the official territorial statement to the United Nations, “An American Samoa Perspective,” highlighting self-determination and federal-territorial relations.]