“THE OCEAN IS PART OF SAMOAN CULTURE, FOOD, AND IDENTITY”

To the Editor,

Federal agencies are moving closer to decisions about deep-sea mining near American Samoa.

This raises an important public question:

At what point do these actions implicate the United States’ obligations under the Deeds of Cession?

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is already at Step 3 of a 7-step process toward possible deep-sea mining. At the same time, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has announced plans to map mineral deposits in deep waters near American Samoa.

These actions are no longer just studies. Together, they show forward movement toward development.

The issue is not whether the United States has authority offshore. The issue is how that authority is used.

The Deeds of Cession are federal law. They were accepted and ratified by Congress.

The Deeds are not ceremonial documents. They are binding agreements.

Samoan leaders agreed to U.S. administration with a clear understanding. Samoan lands, culture, and ways of life were to be protected.

That promise was not limited to land alone. For Samoans, the ocean is part of culture, food, and identity.

Today, there is no deep-sea mining law written specifically for American Samoa. There is no shared decision-making framework with the territorial government. There is no consent process grounded in Samoan traditions.

When federal agencies move ahead without these protections, we must pause. We must ask whether we are approaching a line that should not be crossed without full public discussion and leadership accountability.

This is not about how much federal funding we receive. The Deeds were not purchased. Their meaning is not measured in dollars.

The Deeds are commitments. They are about respect, protection, and how decisions are made.

April 17 is approaching. We will remember the raising of the flag and the promises made that day.

We should ensure the Deeds remain living commitments. They should not be honored only in ceremony or long speeches.

If the Deeds are not honored in real decisions, we must ask an honest question: Are we still speaking truthfully about what the Deeds mean?

This letter is written in a civic spirit. It is not an accusation.

But the moment is real. The question should be asked now, while there is still time to choose a careful and faithful path forward.

Respectfully,

Tapa‘au Dr. Dan Aga

local resident