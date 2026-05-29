Dear Honorable Governor,

My name is Elijah Taua, a twelfth grade honor student at Nu’uuli Vocational Technical High School, and I am writing to you to respectfully share my thoughts and concerns about seabed mining in American Samoa. Seabed mining means taking minerals and metals from the bottom of the ocean. As a student, I understand that this could help the economy and create jobs for our island community, but I also think there are very important risks or consequences that will ruin our ocean environment including our land. I hope you will consider this notion carefully, and contemplate the future of this island should seabed mining be permitted.

The ocean around American Samoa is very important. It is home to fi sh, coral reefs, and many sea animals. Many of us, your people, also depend on the ocean for food, fishing, and tourism. If seabed mining harms the ocean, it could hurt marine life and affect the people who rely on these waters for food every day. The ocean is one of our main sources here in American Samoa. I know that minerals from the seabed can be used for technology and energy products according to my research, but scientists are still learning about the effects of deep-sea mining. Also, the companies that will be conducting these practices do not live here. Their homes are safe elsewhere, whereas, this is our home, and the negative impacts will most certainly harm us.

Seabed mining will produce damages to our marine ecosystem; the harm will be permanent and difficult to fix. I believe you, as our Governor, should have your people, our people’s best interest at heart. I humbly advise that you should move slowly and carefully before allowing seabed mining to take effect. It is important to do more research, protect the environment, and listen to the opinions of local communities. The people of American Samoa should have a chance to speak about decisions that may affect their, our future.

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter and consider my thoughts on this very important issue.

Respectfully,

Elijah Taua

Nu’uuli Vocational Technical High School