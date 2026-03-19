“MY FIRST TRIP AND LOVE FOR AMERICAN SAMOA”

Good morning,

I just returned back to the mainland from a beautiful week in American Samoa. This was my first visit and I came back with such joy in knowing that I finally touched the motherland.

I do have to say one thing I can say was heavy on my heart about American Samoa is as I went shopping and stopped at a few stores that were Asian owned at least three had overcharged me by charging me for 8 items while my purchase was only for 5 items or charging me higher price than what is actually listed.

This happened to me 3 times in two days, and when asked to ring everything up again cashier just apologized. A few dollars was not my point. I go to the market in Fagatogo and I purchase about 50 dollars of goods from a Samoan lady and she not only appreciates the sale but offers a free gift for the purchases I just did.

The next Samoan lady at the market gives me a discount because she not only appreciated the support but knew that we were just visiting. My people in Am. Samoa please check your receipts we are not fools that is our land don’t let us or our family work hard for our money to only be robbed at your local store by cashiers or owners that can care less if you eat tomorrow. Maybe they knew I was not from there and was able to do that, I did notice the Samoan ladies in front of me in line that purchased stuff too did not speak much English but at the same time just humbled to pay and leave with no problem.

I can only imagine the many local people that may have been robbed for .50 cents to a dollar, per day it adds up.

Jeannie Fanene