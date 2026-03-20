MAP jump raises gas prices for American Samoa families

New data shows that the Maximum Allowable Price (MAP) for fuel has increased by $0.75, in just two weeks which will likely drive higher costs at the pump for families across American Samoa.

For everyday residents, this increase could add up quickly. A standard 15-gallon fill-up could now cost as much as $7.00 - $11 more per tank, placing additional strain on households already facing high costs of food, electricity, and internet.

In response, American Samoa Democratic Party Chair Patrick “Tiʻa” Reid released the following statement:

“A $0.75 increase in MAP may seem small, but for families in American Samoa, it has a real and immediate impact. That could mean as much as $7 - $11 more every time you fill up. That is money that could be going toward food, bills, or children’s expenses.

“What’s happening globally — from the Iran war to economic instability — is driving up fuel prices, and our families are paying the price. We are on the frontlines of these global shocks because of our reliance on imported energy.

“We support investments in long-term plans to reduce our dependence on imported fuels. In the meantime, our families deserve relief and leadership that is focused on putting our families first.”

The American Samoa Democratic Party