Local Democratic Party statement on airport chaos amid TSA funding impasse

The American Samoa Democratic Party is raising urgent concerns following widespread disruptions at airports across the United States caused by the ongoing partial government shutdown and the failure to ensure timely pay for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers.

Recent reports indicate a growing number of TSA agents are calling out of work due to financial hardship stemming from missed paychecks. This has led to significantly longer security lines, extended wait times, and an increase in delayed, missed, and canceled flights nationwide impacting millions of travelers.

American Samoa Democratic Party Chair Patrick Ti’a Reid issued the following statement:

“The chaos happening at airports and with the paychecks of TSA agents is unacceptable. Meanwhile, TSA agents including our very own in American Samoa that depend on their paychecks to support their families are literally paying the price.”

Chair Reid emphasized that this congressional impasse comes at a time when families are already grappling with rising costs of living, exacerbated by global instability and conflict in the Middle East.

“We already pay double and triple the price of electricity and internet than the average American household so the oil spikes are hitting wallets harder here at home.”

The Party underscores that American Samoa residents are particularly vulnerable to economic shocks, with higher baseline costs for essential services like electricity, transportation, and imported goods. Continued inaction at the federal level only deepens these inequities and places undue burden on working families.

The American Samoa Democratic Party calls on Congress to act immediately to fund TSA operations, ensure workers receive their pay, and restore stability to the nation’s transportation infrastructure.

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