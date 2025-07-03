LETTER TO ASDOE DIRECTOR TAUFETE’E

Good morning Director Taufete’e,

It has now been nearly a month since I last reached out, and I have yet to receive a response. Given the lack of communication and the seriousness of the issue, I have taken the step of filing a formal complaint and opening a case with the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education.

This matter continues to affect my nephew’s well-being, and we are still dealing with the emotional and psychological impact it has had on him. I want to emphasize that this decision was not made lightly. I understand this may be seen as assertive, but from our position, the lack of resolution has left us with no other viable path forward.

Thank you for your time, and I remain open to communication should you wish to address this directly.

Sincerely,

Ofa Faaliliu