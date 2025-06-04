June 02, 2025

To: Maefau Dr. Mary Lauagaia Taufetee — Director of Education

DOE Building, Pago Pago, AS 96799

Mr. Vaiaso Apulu —Principal Voc Tech High School

Immediate Action Demanded – Assault, Humiliation, and Social Media Exposure of Student (J.F)– Assault, Humiliation, and Social Media Exposure of Student (J.F)

Dear Director Taufetee,

I am writing as a deeply concerned sister of a minor child (J.M), a 9th-grade student at Voc Tech High School, to formally report and demand immediate action regarding a shocking incident that occurred under one of your institution's (Nuuuli Vocational Technical High school) supervision.

Following a minor behavioral matter that was already addressed with the teacher, Aleeyama Thomas, the school and at home, a teacher identified as William Lobendahn chose to retaliate against J.M in a manner that was physically violent, publicly humiliating, and completely inappropriate.

William Lobendahn physically slapped, pulled J. M’s hair, punched him on his chest and abdomen, then forced him to kneel in front of the entire school while holding a sign.

This incident is a clear and troubling display of abuse of power and authority, which has no place in any educational environment. Students should never be subjected to fear, intimidation, or harm, especially in the hands of those entrusted with their care and development.

This was not a disciplinary act, it was an intentional act of abuse and public degradation. Even more disturbing, the incident was recorded and widely shared on social media.

J.M has since been subjected to bullying and ridicule from students and members of the public, and he is now not only suffering from physical abuse but also emotional distress and anxiety.

We believe it is both appropriate and necessary for the Department of Education to take immediate steps to address the seriousness of this matter.

Similar cases have been raised in the past by other families who, like mine, were forced to endure the pain and distress caused by such unacceptable conduct. While some of those cases were handled appropriately, the recurrence of these incidents makes it clear that more consistent and proactive measures are urgently needed.

This matter now demands immediate attention, not only to address the incident at hand, but to create lasting change and prevent further harm. To that end, we are respectfully requesting the following actions:

1. Immediate suspension and appropriate disciplinary action against the staff member involved, pending investigation.

2. A formal review of this individual’s qualifications and future suitability for working with students.

3. An independent investigation into the incident, including the response, or lack thereof, by other staff present.

4. A review and reinforcement of institutional policies to better protect students from any form of abuse or mistreatment going forward.

Please also be advised that legal avenues are being pursued, and we are committed to ensuring full accountabilities for all individuals and systems involved.

I kindly request a formal written response within 48 hours, outlining the immediate steps taken in response to this serious concern.

Our primary interest is in seeing that students are treated with protection and the care they need within educational environments.

Ma lo’u Fa’aaloalo lava, Fa’afetai,

Ofa Tolu Faaliliu

3638 W 5780 S

Taylorsville, UT 84129

ikanimoala3@gmail.com

[Editor’s Note: Samoa News has not been able to confirm if the ASDOE has responded to the letter. ra]