HOW MANY ARE LIVING IN FEAR?

Dear Editor,

ICE has been doing sweeps in Puerto Rico, arresting and deporting (mostly) Dominican Republic citizens, as well as ‘regrettable mistakes for the good of the country’.

What protections against deportation do foreign nationals, legal or illegal in American Samoa have? The current administration in Washington seems bent on overriding the US Constitution, any prior law, treaty, or arrangements not to its liking, and, at the end of the day, the Territory is subject to the whim of the Secretary of the Interior.

How much of the population of the Territory will now have to live in fear?

Michael Homsany