Dear Amata,

I'm not a Dem, but I strongly oppose using Federal monies for veterans to promote the Republican agenda.

Email excerpt I received today from VA:

"How the government shutdown impacts VA

Oct 1 at 8:21 AMAs you may be aware, funding for some government agencies, including portions of the Department of Veterans Affairs, expired at midnight this morning.

President Trump opposes a lapse in appropriations, and on September 19, the House of Representatives passed, with the Trump Administration’s support, a clean continuing resolution to fund the government through November 21. Unfortunately, Democrats are blocking this Continuing Resolution in the U.S. Senate due to unrelated policy demands ...."

There are laws against using Federal money, especially Veteran' monies, to promote a political agenda?

How about "Republicans are refusing to compromise and allow medical care to the low income workforce, and are instead reprogramming the money to the top 0.01%"?

I fought to defend the Constitution and the rule of law, and this person is tearing it all up — what are you going to do about it?

Michael Homsany