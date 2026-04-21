“ENSURING OUR CHILDREN ARE PROTECTED REQUIRES CLARITY & UNDERSTANDING”

Dear Editor,

I am writing in response to the recent article, reported on 4/20/2026 "Alleged Rape Case Involves 15-year-old girl". Over the last ten years of working in this field I cannot stress how important it is that we speak with clarity and plainly, particularly as April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). Our organization, "the Alliance", works diligently to educate, raise awareness, and stand with victims of sexual assault. When I read stories like the one listed, I realize that much work needs to be done.

A child is a child. In the Fa'aSamoa, our children are guided by the adults — through alofa (love), fa'aloalo (respect), and tautua (responsibility).

In every Samoan household we know that adults lead, teach and protect where children are taught to learn and follow. It is because of this, we must never place responsibility on the child. When someone says, "she told me she was 18," that goes against what we are taught. As adults we are expected to act with responsibility, to show respect, and make the right decisions. In Fa'aSamoa, respect is shown through our behavior towards each other, especially those younger than us.

In my work, I have seen how difficult it is for victims — particularly young girls — to come forward. It could be that we make it difficult for young girls to come forward as we shift the blame to them. Fear, shame, and concern for family reputation will keep them silent. Cases like this one can be misunderstood or minimized, and it sends a message to the community that our victim’s experiences cannot be taken seriously. It is that mentality that allows the cycle to continue.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

For the Alliance we will continue to push honest conversations between families within their homes, communities in churches, schools about what sexual assault is and what consent really means. Every adult is responsible to protect and not cause harm within our community. When we move in this manner we are committed to creating an environment or spaces for victims to feel safe to speak without fear of blame.

This is not about just one case. The goal is identify the best way to protect our children moving forward.

At this time, it is important to have open conversations with our youth. We owe them safety. Lastly, we owe them accountability.

Please join us as we recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Follow our website: asalliance.co for more information, or our facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanSamoaAlliance

Ma le faaaloalo tele,

Jennifer F Tofaeono, MHSA, MBA

Executive Director

American Samoa Alliance against Domestic & Sexual Violence