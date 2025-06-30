“CONTROVERSIAL SHIFT ON DEEP-SEA MINING BY THE U.S.”

Talofa!

The following is a summary of my thoughts given the wonderful news of the American Samoa Governor and Lt Governor taking a unified stand with legislative leaders expressing opposition to the proposed commercial leasing of American Samoa's EEZ. Good to reaffirm that American Samoa's Moratorium on sea bed mining set by the previous administration was not repealed and remains in full force and effect.

The April 24, Executive Order signed by the President of the United States signaled a controversial shift on deep-sea mining by the United States. The order directed Federal agencies to fast-track permits to support mining operations outside the established United Nations framework using only national law. It specifically by-passes the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

This UN body is responsible for regulating mineral activities in international waters. The Executive Order challenges the collaborative international approach vital for protecting our shared seas. Trees and rainforests produce approximately 28% of the oxygen on Earth. 72% comes from the plant life in the ocean. A minuscule marine plant called phytoplankton alone is responsible for 50% of Earth's oxygen. Estimates suggest that phytoplankton is one of earth’s primary producers responsible for up to 85% of the oxygen in the atmosphere and 50% of all photosynthesis on Earth. The probability of creating massive clouds of sea bottom dust is dangerously high. Dust, generated by technology focused on mineral extraction rather than on environmental sustainability, can reach hundreds of thousands of square miles by ocean gyres (rotating ocean currents) will create a no-win dilemma. This need not be. By weaving the best of modern technology with marine life sciences, guided by traditional wisdom and spirituality, a third option with value added can be created that will supplant the win/lose dilemma with a win/win solution. We can weave forward together for life vs. leading obstinately forward alone for profit.

Deepsea mining, with its current extreme lack of marine knowledge of the deepsea environment, its mysterious life forms, cycles and the discovery of dark energy turning science on its head, is analogical to what happened to Clear Lake, California. Blue Green Water Technologies, associated with the health and safety of water bodies worldwide, ranked Clear Lake (in one of the most prosperous State's in America and a part of the most technologically and scientifically advanced nation in the world!); the third worst in the world in 2022 as a consequence of the lake being contaminated from surface mining for mineral wealth. Meaningful lessons learned are not from profit margins that were right driven by an exclusively economic metric, but from gleaning over the decisions and actions that were wrong from a holistic perspective that included spiritual world of the unseen.

Learning from them and passing these lessons on is Clear Lake's chants of aloha and healing to the world. Kin from the Moana visited Clear Lake by an invitation of Hereditary Chief and senior elder of the Elem Pomo nation; James Browneagle; conducted traditional ceremony of the scared with humility, respect, aloha and healing conveyed by ancient chants and a traditional kava ceremony that was led by Finafianu Youth Environmental leade of American Samoar; Sierra Fata as the taupou. The ceremony was conducted guided by the ancient 'Tofa's (wisdoms) of our Polynesian ancestors. Engaging with fa'a maulalo (humility), embracing with respect (fa'a aloalo), sustaining with love (alofa), healing with fa'amagalo (forgiveness). and serving with integrity (fa'a maoni) to honor the spirit of Clear Lake and the Elem Pomo tribal leaders whose ancestors stewarded the lake land for millennia (14,000 Yrs.).

Consequences from the Clear Lake mining of toxic materials nearly a century ago continues to filter through the environment and have entered the DNA of the unborn of future generations of man and nature. Impacts on the environment and life in general from the now abandoned Sulphur Bank Mercury Mine, a Superfund site designated by the EPA as polluted with hazardous materials, continue. This pollution has forced abandonment of not only ancient sacred sites, but relocation elsewhere for many as a last option. We can do better.

The unleashing of sea-bed mining without understanding or caring about the deep sea-environment nor its complex life cycles other than for its material value, could engender irreversible consequences impacting the survival of life on earth. This dystopian future can easily parallel the toxic impact of the surface mining of mercury at Clear Lake and its history; a microcosmic window of what can happen to the Oceans of the world. Weaving forward with the expertise of and from bioregions, in association with deep-generational wisdom held and passed on by traditional leaders, healers and wisdom elders, can provide a unique niche and platform. This highlights man's innate devotion to the well-being of Earth Mother with modern science and is an approach that weaves traditional wisdom, alofa, healing and spirituality with modern science, knowledge and technology. Science and spirituality are the wings of wisdom. The following quote, attributed to Albert Einstein, aligns well with the wings of wisdom:

"The intuitive mind is a sacred gift. The rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society where we have forgotten the gift and honor the servant".

Events have reached a level of urgency where mana has woven forward a calling that will preserve a vital moment of time and space to alert the world that the oceans and forests, from which all oxygen is produced, are in jeopardy. A gathering of invited traditional leaders, native spiritual healers, and associates from the tropical forests of the Green Sea (Amazon basin) and Temperal/Continental forests is being planned for the global launching of the 'Lungs of the Earth' Global Healing Whale and Healing Pole project in Hawaii December 13th - 14th.

The Lungs of the Earth global healing project launch in Hawaii will feature a 35 ft., 5-ton, 1500 yr. old redwood log carved Kohola (whale) and calf from the redwood forests of North America representing the Oceans by pioneer eco-visionary Tonu Eagleton of New Zealand and Rotuma-Fiji. Invitations include Prince Albert II of Monaco; New Zealand Poet Laureate David Eagleton; Whale Rider author Witi Ihimaera also of New Zealand; and Vilsoni Hereniko, a multi award winning filmmaker, screenwriter and director from Rotuma, Fiji.

The Lungs of the Earth launch days event will be followed by the 'Hoku O Osiania' awards & recognition dinner, hosted the following evening at the Turtle Bay Ritz-Carlton O'ahu resort. Hoku O Osiania awards & recognition will feature United Nations honorees, individuals and affiliates associated with the well-being and healing of our Planets Oceans and Forests. We should have the official announcement as details are finalized by the end of this month.

Alofa atu,

Papalii Dr. Tusi Avegalio