Congresswoman continues call for seabed mining moratorium based on unknown environmental impacts

Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata, in response to several questions from constituents, is providing the following update that continues her call for a moratorium on deep seabed mining near American Samoa, and her ongoing reasons for opposing.

﻿“I want to emphasize several key points as the federal government is currently conducting the environmental review required by law under the DOI/ BOEM process that controls the Federal waters outside of American Samoa from 3-to-200 miles offshore.

“First, federal officials must follow the law and not contemplate any shortcuts just because we are a territory and not a state.

“Second, there cannot be a rush to potential destructive consequences for our oceans, so we need a full and thorough environmental impact statement (EIS) completely based on science, not politics.

“Third, there are many unresolved scientific questions surrounding deep-sea mineral activity, including the potential impacts beyond the mineral extraction sites through sediment movement — known as sediment ‘plumes.’ Since the impact of these are unknown, we have reasonable concerns that this could be catastrophic to fish stocks. Not only does American Samoa rely on healthy fish stocks for our economy, but they are a part of national and even global food security.

“Fourth, I don’t see how the Feds can analyze these new mining processes and their impacts on us in just a few weeks, so I will work to make sure there is a diligent and environmentally thorough process. Further, I will do everything in my power to stop this in its tracks if all legal and environmental hurdles are not well cleared. I don’t see how any legitimate environmental review can ever be done in mere weeks, so that may well become the best case for a challenge once we see the environmental review results, which are expected in a few months according to BOEM and DOI.

“Finally, vigilance by all is required now more than ever, and I will as always keep you posted to any new developments.”