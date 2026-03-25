“THE COMING CRITICAL MINERAL INDUSTRY”

To the Editor,

Private sector critical mineral extraction companies, polymetallic nodule refiners and end user manufacturers are vigorously inquiring over timeline estimates when American Samoa’s critical mineral industry will be shovel ready for commercial production.

American Samoa’s commercial industrial base infrastructure, deep water natural harbor, renewable energy grid, 300 gigabyte redundant fiber optic, supply chain shipping expertise and land development access all contribute to a new industrial investment era.

Three major polymetallic nodule resource areas: the combined Cook Island and American Samoa sovereign Exclusive Economic Zones and the Clarion Clipperton Zone position American Samoa as a downstream, midstream and upstream base location for receiving, refining and end user product manufacturing.

Currently a $20 million dollar National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) funded seabed survey will provide more data on the quantity, composition and value of American Samoa’s critical mineral resources.

John Wasko