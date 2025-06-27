CLARIFICATION

In the story, “Update: One man charged so far in gaming room raid in Nu’uuli”, published on Monday, June 23, 2025, Samoa News identified the establishment that was raided by police as being in the village of Nu’uuli, “near the Logoai residence and at a building registered to Tino Logaoai.”

Samoa News would like to clarify that it is in no way implying that Tino Logoai is connected to the illegal activity that was allegedly taking place in the building that is owned by her and near to where she lives. We were reporting only as to the location of the building in the village of Nu’uuli, as described verbatim in the court affidavit No. 233-25 — Warrant for Arrest and Order to Appear.

We apologize to Ms Tino Logaoai and our readers for any misunderstanding that may have inadvertently been caused by our use of the court affidavit wording to describe the location of the raid.