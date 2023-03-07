CLARIFICATION

Attorney General, Fainuulelei Falefatu Alailima-Utu has requested that Samoa News re-print his email that was the basis for yesterday’s story — AG on Senate resolution banning imports from Samoa: “imports do not hurt local businesses” — in its entirety as sent.

There was an editing error in the 5th paragraph of the story published yesterday, which read:

Regarding the Senate request for an Independent Prosecutor, the AG said they “had reviewed use of the Independent Prosecutor law also prohibits my disclosure of much information regarding this matter,” law before the Senate Resolution 38-7.

It should have read: Regarding the Senate request for an Independent Prosecutor, the AG said they “had reviewed use of the Independent Prosecutor law before the Senate Resolution 38-7.

Here is the AG’s email in its entirety:

“Our Office has received a copy of the Senate Resolution 38-7.”

“Regarding the Senate request to immediately stop imports from Samoa, there are local and federal laws governing the import of eggs, meat, agricultural products etc. from Samoa to American Samoa and those laws must be followed. Imports from Samoa, especially for personal use, should be OK as long as such imports follow local and federal laws, imports promote the interest of American Samoa such as food security, and imports do not hurt local businesses.”

“Regarding the Senate request for an Independent Prosecutor, our Office had reviewed use of the Independent Prosecutor law before the Senate Resolution 38-7. There is a process provided by the Independent Prosecutor law that governs situations where certain government officials are suspected of crimes and our Office is complying with that process. Note that the Independent Prosecutor law also prohibits my disclosure of much information regarding this matter.”

Samoa News apologizes for the inadvertent error.