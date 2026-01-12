Attorney General’s Office asks for clarification from Samoa News to ensure accuracy in its reporting

In an article published in the Samoa News on Friday, January 09, 2026, “Senator Togiola resigns his position as chairman and member of the SSIC,” two points should be clarified to our readers to ensure accuracy in our reporting, according to Attorney General Gwen Tauiliili-Langkilde in an email to Samoa News.

First, Samoa News did not clearly identify in its article who issued the Motion to Quash the subpoena that had been issued to the Chief of Customs and Treasury.

The Motion to Quash the subpoena for ASG custom records was filed by the Attorney General’s Office, while the subpoena for the ASG custom records was issued by the Senate Select Investigative Committee (SSIC).

Second, Samoa News reported that Sen. Togiola Tulafono had “conveyed that he had sought advice from the Attorney General, who concluded that there was no inherent conflict of interest” in his continued role as SSIC chair.

The Attorney General points out in her email “that is incorrect”. She states that “Chairman Togiola stated that I raised the issue of potential conflict with him — however, it was his position, not mine, and not the Attorney General's Office that no conflict existed. “In fact, I gave him courtesy notice prior to the hearing that I would be raising the conflict issue at the hearing as an additional point to why I wanted to Quash the subpoena.”

BACKGROUND

The Samoa News article reported in its article referenced by the Attorney General that Sen. Togiola during the SSIC hearing held on January 7, 2026, expressed concern about the fairness of proceeding under the allegations of his conflict of interest — he is the legal counsel for businesses involved in importing vehicles imported from China that were confiscated by the Customs Department.

The issue came to the fore of the hearing when Togiola, the SSIC chairman, opened it addressing the first order of business — an AG motion to quash the subpoenas issued by the SSIC concerning the imported vehicles from China.

He then brought to light the public concerns that focused on his possible conflict of interest due to his work as a private lawyer. He explained that there was no need to stop the work of the SSIC, as he could step aside (recuse himself) and the vice-chairman can step in and lead the committee, if such concerns need be meet. Togiola went on to summarize what exactly the committee was looking to address at this particular hearing.

However, before Attorney General Tauiliili-Langkilde could begin to present her testimony on the AG Office’s motion to quash the SSIC subpoena, Senate President Tuaolo Manaia Fruean asked Chairman Togiola, “Do you feel you are qualified to sit as a chairman?”— highlighting public concerns about the potential misuse of sensitive committee information in Togiola's legal practice, and turning the committee’s attention instead to allegations of the Chair’s possible conflict of interest.

After intense discussion, the SSIC Chairman ultimately resigned as committee chair, before exiting the hearing that day.

Vice President of the Senate Magalei Logovii subsequently excused the witnesses called for the hearing — which included Attorney General Gwen Tauiliʻili Langkilde and Chief of Customs Iuliano Falaniko — but expressed hope that Sen.Togiola would reconsider his decision and remain to discuss the identified conflict of interest further.

Magalei proposed that the SSIC postpone any additional hearings, noting that the matter was currently under judicial review.