“ASG'S COLLECTIVE EFFORT HAS PAID OFF”

Dear Editor,

Although there is community spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the territory, in my opinion, we are in control of the virus' presence in the community and we are able to contain its spread.

How do I know? Just look at the numbers! In three weeks of community spread, the incidence of new cases at any point in time like for example, per day, is generally very low and so the prevalence is also generally very low. Compare that to the number of recovered cases, it revealed American Samoa has the COVID spread now under controlled and contained.

And this is all possible via American Samoa's aggressive and successful effort in protecting its borders for a long time while a massive Island-wide vaccination campaign was effectively and comprehensively carried out at the same time. This collective comprehensive effort led by the ASG leadership has truly paid off.

When COVID crossed our borders potentially to spread, we were well prepared. While most of our people at this point are now going for the booster shot to be fully vaccinated as the DOH staff readily and comprehensively provide and performed, that truth alone is a winning strategy that should make all of us happy and promising moving forward...

I am not an epidemiologist, but I took an epidemiology course towards my MPH degree back in the early 1980s at UH Manoa. There is good news revealed in the vital data even as we speak... in my opinion!

Tuiasina Salamo Laumoli