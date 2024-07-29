“AMERICAN SAMOA’S EEZ”

To the Editor:

FYI. The Inflation Reduction Act was passed in congress and signed into law by the President of the United States of America.

The law authorizes the Department of the Interior through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) full authority to lease submerged land in the territorial EEZ of American Samoa.

The law also provides BOEM to confer and consult with the American Samoa Government, if necessary, on lease terms and payments

During the mandatory period of IRA public comment there were no comments.

The American Samoa Government received $479 million dollars in IRA funding.

[Here is the full text of the notice published on Sept. 29, 2023]:

On Oct. 4, 2023, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will publish the “Inflation Reduction Act Conformity Amendments to Regulations on the Outer Continental Shelf” final rule in the Final Register.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 contains several provisions relevant to BOEM’s offshore energy program, including amending the definition of Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) in the OCS Lands Act to include submerged lands within the exclusive economic zone adjacent to U.S. territories.

The IRA also amended the OCS Lands Act by adding a definition of “State” to include each of the several 50 States of the Union, as well as the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

This final rule implements the IRA by amending and adding the definitions of OCS and State in BOEM’s renewable energy regulations to be consistent with the IRA language.

— BOEM —

John Wasko