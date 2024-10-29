“ALLEGED PEEPING TOM IS CONVICTED RAPIST”
Tue, 10/29/2024 - 7:41am
Talofa,
Are you aware that Paia Fono, the alleged Peeping Tom who has been the subject of two recent Samoa News articles, is a convicted rapist? He was sentenced in 1999 by Justice Richmond to 20 years after confessing to breaking into my home and raping me. This man is a danger to the community.
I also checked to see if he is on American Samoa’s registry of sex offenders. He is not. Is this registry anything more than a website template?
Please help protect the women in American Samoa from this predator.
Fa’afetai,
(Name withheld to protect the writer’s privacy.)