“ALLEGED PEEPING TOM IS CONVICTED RAPIST”

Tue, 10/29/2024 - 7:41am

Talofa,   

Are you aware that Paia Fono, the alleged Peeping Tom who has been the subject of two recent Samoa News articles, is a convicted rapist?  He was sentenced in 1999 by Justice Richmond to 20 years after confessing to breaking into my home and raping me. This man is a danger to the community.

I also checked to see if he is on American Samoa’s registry of sex offenders. He is not. Is this registry anything more than a website template?

Please help protect the women in American Samoa from this predator.

Fa’afetai,

(Name withheld to protect the writer’s privacy.)

 

