Marine Patrol travels first class at sea photo & caption

Marine Patrol dedicated two new jet skis valued at over $80,000 which included trailers and accessories for the new equipment used in the open water for their operations. The jet skis have arrived just in time with the Fautasi race scheduled for next month. Officers will be out patrolling the seas in and around Pago Harbor during practice sessions as well as during the actual race. Several years ago, at Flag Day jet skis were key in rescuing rowers when a fautasi took on too much water and began sinking. [photo: JF]