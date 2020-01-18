Weather Service issues high winds, high surf and gale warnings
Sat, 01/18/2020 - 3:04pm
Source: National Weather Service American Samoa
Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Adverse conditions continue on Saturday morning as Hurricane Tino moves southeast of Tonga, away from American Samoa, and the Monsoon Trough remains the region.
High Wind Warning: North winds will become northwest and are forecast to reach up to 35-45 MPH throughout the day today.
Flash Flood Watch: Widespread showers may bring heavy rain at times which may cause additional flooding in the region.
High Surf Warning: Seas currently at 14 to 16 feet will produce high surfs throughout the territory with the highest surfs along the northern shorelines.
Gale Warning: Winds will continue to reach 40 knots along the American Samoa coastal waters.