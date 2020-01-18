Weather Service issues high winds, high surf and gale warnings

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Adverse conditions continue on Saturday morning as Hurricane Tino moves southeast of Tonga, away from American Samoa, and the Monsoon Trough remains the region.

High Wind Warning: North winds will become northwest and are forecast to reach up to 35-45 MPH throughout the day today.

Flash Flood Watch: Widespread showers may bring heavy rain at times which may cause additional flooding in the region.

High Surf Warning: Seas currently at 14 to 16 feet will produce high surfs throughout the territory with the highest surfs along the northern shorelines.

Gale Warning: Winds will continue to reach 40 knots along the American Samoa coastal waters.