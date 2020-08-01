Two new ASG quarantine facilities ready for use , today, Aug. 1st

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — This is one of the two ASG quarantine facilities located behind the Tafuna Community Health Center.

This building was contracted to Nana’s Construction and both buildings are now completed.

At this past Sunday’s coronavirus task force meeting, Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga reminded Health director Motusa Tuileama Nua that these two sites must be fully furnished this week, and ready to be used by Aug. 1st for “specialized skill workers” being brought in from Samoa for local jobs.

At last Sunday’s cabinet meeting (Aug/ 26), Gov. Lolo said starting Aug. 1, for a period of two weeks, the repatriation flights from Samoa will bring in specialized workers needed in the territory.

BACKGROUND

The governor announced June 30th a “one-time opportunity” to recruit specialized personnel, following “numerous requests” from local businesses and ASG agencies. The requests to bring in workers were to be submitted to the Governor for approval on July 3rd. (See Samoa News edition July 1st for details.)

While there has been some local criticism about recruitment from Samoa, the governor outlined information required with the request. And that is the request must “provide full and detailed description of the person’s professional credentials, specialized skills, specific needs of the business or ASG agency justifying the need for the individual, duration the person is required, proof of effort expended to recruit the required type of skill on island, and any information that would show an “overwhelming need for the skills or credentials” being recruited.