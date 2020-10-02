Transfer of Vet clinic from Agriculture to Dept. of Health underway

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — While the Veterinarian Clinic in Tafuna is notifying members of the public regarding the current situation of no vaccines or other supplies, the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee Rep Su’a Alex Jennings has asked Health Director Motusa Tuileama Nua for assistance in determining if there is indeed a leptospirosis outbreak in the territory.

A September 22 letter from Rep Jennings to the Health Director summed up statements made at an August 7 hearing where Motusa, the Director of Agriculture, Sala Mataese Samuelu; and Vet Technician Tanya Tarasawa were witnesses.

At the hearing it was revealed that the health director was initiating the transfer of the Vet Clinic from the DOA to DOH.

In Jennings summation he said, “DOH is prepared to assume all responsibilities, including the acquisition of a US certified veterinarian to ensure adequate supplies of medication and vaccines.”

He also wrote that DOH had started renovating the Vet Clinic by installing new air conditioning and transferring a DOH truck to the clinic.

But Jennings pointed out that while there are many advantages to transferring the Vet Clinic to DOH, there are “some technical challenges that may delay the process.”

He also told the DOH Director it has been brought to his attention that leptospirosis in pet dogs continues to be a problem at the vet clinic posing a serious risk to humans.

Jennings asked Motusa for his help to verify the leptospirosis outbreak and “to take any action necessary to stop it from becoming a serious health problem for our people.”

When Samoa News visited the Vet Clinic yesterday morning, there were notices posted on the door saying there are no vaccines or supplies and any complaints should be referred to the Agriculture Director or deputy director. As of this week more than 150 pet owners had been turned away without any assistance for their pets, because of the lack of supplies and medication.

An employee of the Vet Clinic confirmed to Samoa News that they don’t have any more vaccines — only a few medications for fever.

HOUSE HEARING

The hearing by the House Agriculture Committee chaired by Rep Su’a Alex Jennings was in response to the increase in leptospirosis cases seen at the clinic at a time when vaccines and supplies to treat sick animals have been depleted.

This is the second hearing since the issue of an increase in leptospirosis cases was first brought to the attention of the House in August of this year.

During the hearing, it was learned that the Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture have agreed to co-share the cost of hiring a US certified veterinarian.

According to testimony by Health Director Motusa at a House hearing this week as soon as the vet is hired he/ she has agreed to begin ordering supplies for the Veterinarian Clinic at the Department of Agriculture.

Witnesses at the hearing were the Health Director, physician Dr. Cecilia Alailima, Epidemiologist Dr. Aifili John Tufa, LBJ Pharmacist Dr. Evelyn Faaiuaso and Tanya Tarasawa, vet technician at the Department of Agriculture.

The Director of Agriculture Sala Sataua Dr Mataese Samuelu was also supposed to testify but was not present. A report from Ms Tarasawa showed 60 cases of leptospirosis among dogs and cats seen at the Vet Clinic. And she confirmed that the clinic doesn’t have any medication, vaccines or supplies left.

US vets who had been ordering vaccines and supplies for the DOA using their licenses have discontinued as they want to see a permanent solution to the territory’s veterinary services. Dr. Alailima urged immediate action to prevent the spread of leptospirosis from animals to humans.

Dr. Kathleen Riley, who has worked in the territory with Alofa Mo Meaola, is waiting in the wings to be offered a contract.

Based on past experience however she does not want to work under DOA and prefers to be with DOH. The Health Director said the main priority is to bring a veterinarian on board and work out placement later. Dr. Alailima urged that the hiring of a vet be treated as a priority.

(Samoa News should point out that the status of the vet hired from Samoa has not been mentioned throughout this issue, and what will happen to his contract when or if a U.S certified vet is hired.)

REPORT ABOUT THE INCREASE OF LEPTOSPIROSIS CASES

In August of this year, Representatives received a report from the Veterinarian Clinic regarding the increase of leptospirosis cases in American Samoa.

According to the report by Ms. Tarasawa, leptospirosis has been around forever, but has not been brought to public attention again until recently. She said that when there was a US veterinarian, a lot of cases in animals resulted in them being humanely euthanized to avoid human contact with the virus.

Other cases would be medically tended to in order to save the life of the pet while some cases are fatal, where no matter what was tried, the damage to the kidneys or liver was irreversible. It is more common in puppies than in adult dogs due to their immune system being weaker.

She said the virus is increasing from the rats and mice hiding from the rain and entering around our homes and eating the puppy’s food that the owners leave out while they are at work or asleep during the night.

“Leptospirosis is everywhere in the world due to wildlife. There is no real solution because it would be impossible to eradicate the rats and the mice so vaccinations are a solution similar as that to measles. We cannot go out and try to poison all the rats because of the dogs and cats being at risk of consuming the poison,” said Tarasawa.

She also stated that the population of unwanted puppies and kittens cannot be controlled, with no drugs and no US certified Veterinarian.

“The stray dogs that you see on the streets are because we don’t have the medication to spay and neuter animals to control the population.

“We have a very high feral cat population also but they help control the rat population that leads to Leptospirosis.

“So my solution to this problem is to hire a US certified veterinarian at whatever cost it may take to help with all the animal issues to get everything under control once again,” Tarasawa said.