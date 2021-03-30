Swearing-in ceremony held for county chiefs, pulenu’u, and police

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The swearing-in ceremony for County Chiefs, Village Mayors and Police took place at the Samoan Affairs Office yesterday morning.

Deputy Secretary of Samoan Affairs, High Talking Chief Tauese Va’a Sunia during the opening of the swearing-in ceremony for County Chiefs, Village Mayors and Police yesterday morning at the Samoan Affairs main office in Utulei. [photo by AF]

Secretary of Samoan Affairs, Paramount Chief Mauga Tasi Asuega, along with Associate Judge Su’apaia J. Pereira and District Governors from eastern and western districts, Matautia and Fuamatu during the swearing-in-ceremony of County Chiefs, Village Mayors and Police yesterday morning at the Samoan Affairs office in Utulei. Story and more photos in Wednesday’s edition. [photo by AF]