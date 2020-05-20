SBA approves100th PPP loan for American Samoa small businesses

Washington, D.C. – Wednesday, Congresswoman Aumua Amata is welcoming a weekly update from the Small Business Administration (SBA) that the American Samoan employers have now successfully acquired 100 loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) totaling over $6 million.

“I appreciate the efforts by our business community reflected by these loans,” said Aumua Amata. “This assistance can keep our businesses planning for the future despite the restricted economy.”

The program continues to accept applications and remains currently funded and open. Businesses can talk to lenders in American Samoa to seek out possible loans.

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) program also remains available to select businesses with an agricultural focus.

Congress funded these programs under the CARES Act, then replenished the programs with the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

“Thank you to our lenders for their work through these procedures,” continued Amata. “Congress is considering more economic relief, and I will continue to provide updates on any bipartisan progress in Washington towards additional assistance.”