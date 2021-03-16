Repat flights are also bringing home our residents who have passed

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Some of the saddest moments happening due to the COVID-19 border restrictions are that many of our local families are finally able to return with their loved ones who have passed away while awaiting the journey home

Some bereaved families have chosen cremation for their loved ones — to return with their ashes, and others to return the bodies of their loved ones through cargo to await their own return after going through the many days of quarantine for a formal ceremony- funeral.

Samoa News staff and management offers our condolences to all the bereaved families, and prays for everyone’s safe return home.