NMSAS coordinates Career Day at Lauli`i Elementary School

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — On March 12, the National Marine Sanctuary American Samoa education team coordinated a Career Day requested by Lauli`i Elementary School. Lauli`i has a student population of 145 students ranging from 1st through 8th grade. The education teams from NMSAS and American Samoa Environmental Protection Agency were introduced during the school’s morning assembly, and were warmly welcomed by the student’s greeting chorus.

The school was divided into 4 classrooms: (1) zero waste training led by NMSAS Visitor Center Coordinator Iosefa Siatu’u, (2) hands on STEAM activities led by NMSAS Education/IT Coordinator Isabel Gaoteote-Halatuituia, (3) virtual reality tours led by NMSAS Education and Outreach Assistant Alaese Tauofe, and (4) styrofoam education presentation led by AS-EPA Environmental Awareness & Education Division Manager Tumau Lokeni Ise.

Students rotated between each classroom for their learning modules.

Four of the young students from Lauli`i Elementary School that participated Mar. 12th in the Education Outreach Career Day coordinated by the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa. [photo: NMSAS]

They were challenged to think sustainably at home and school, and participated in creative group projects using basic scientific principles. It was a treat for most students to experience their sanctuaries through virtual reality.

The younger students were the most excited, and screamed in delight when they got to dive into the Ta`u sanctuary to see Big Momma, one of the world’s oldest and largest coral colonies. (NMSAS staff disinfected each VR goggle headset carefully after each of the 4 tours.)

Students at Lauli`i Elementary School on Mar. 12th during the Education Outreach Career Day coordinated by the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa. [photo: NMSAS]

