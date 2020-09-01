Lack of supplies still a problem as 2020- 2021 school year opens

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — While the local Education Department was well prepared for classroom instruction when public schools opened yesterday for the new school year 2020-2021, Education director Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga says the department is still waiting for supplies that were ordered in advance.

During a cabinet meeting on Aug. 17th, the Education director gave an update on ASDOE’s “blended learning” — both classroom and virtual learning — but that they were waiting for supplies such as iPads, MacBooks, and some chairs for elementary schools. She sought assistance from the appropriate agencies to expedite getting supplies.

At Sunday’s COVID-19 task force meeting, Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga asked if ASDOE was ready for opening classroom instruction yesterday, and Matagi-Tofiga confirmed that all schools were set to open.

However, Matagi-Tofiga said ASDOE still has not received supplies needed and asked departments and agencies that sign off on these orders for their assistance.

She says she has even personally conducted follow-ups and she is not clear as to why supplies are not being processed.

Along with the needed supplies, is the compensation for teachers who went through summer workshops. “Fa’amolemole, we need that support,” Matagi-Tofiga said and thanked the American Samoa Power Authority and Public Works for their assistance over the weekend for schools in Manu’a.

Lolo instructed acting chief procurement officer, Tuimavave Tauapa’i Laupola and others who are involved to work together on the ASDOE request for supplies, to move them up and get the supplies needed by schools.

For the governor’s Adopt-A-School program, Lolo requested that departments and agencies continue to work through this week to provide assistance needed by the schools.

He says the recent Health Department report shows that there are still areas that need to be addressed at certain schools.

When the governor asked for an update at the American Samoa Community College, president Dr. Rosevonne Pato said classes began about three weeks ago, and expects an increase of about 100 in enrollment as evening classes will begin this week.

She informed the governor that one issue faced by the college now is that eight of its instructors are stranded off island, and this is making it a bit difficult for teaching assignments with current instructors being moved around to pick up the slack.

While one instructor is able to conduct virtual learning from off island, the other seven are unable to do so.

Dr. Pato reiterated that classes are all observing social distancing and when classes are over, students are to go home instead of remaining on campus. And the college’s security team is ensuring this happens.