King Tides will find surge lapping over some coastal roadways

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — King Tides are expected along the American Samoa coastlines for the next few days.

You may have noticed higher than usual tides in the past few days, but the peak of the highest tides will be today through the 17th.

Do you have a King Tide photo that you would like to share? Please submit them to SeaGrant to: https://seagrant.soest.hawaii.edu/.../hawaii-pacific.../ and click "Submit Photo".