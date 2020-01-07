JUST ASKING: What is going on with the new Utulei Beach rock wall?

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa News recently noticed over the last few weeks (maybe a month or more now) that there is a ’rock wall’ being built along the shoreline of Utulei Beach — from in front of DDW Beach Cafe along the general beach area. There is also apparently a ‘fill’ going on, supposedly due to beach/sand erosion.

However, Samoa News notes there has been no public hearing notice — as far as we can find — by the Parks & Recreation Commission that is required by the American Samoa Code Annotated — 15.0203 Public hearing. “A public hearing is required before an authorized activity designation may be awarded.”

There also doesn’t seem to be a land use permit for landfill and the ’seawall’ displayed in a public place. And if you look at the photo — is that ‘scooped’ area in the wall where the canoes, sailing boats, people, etc. are suppose to access the beach to the sea area and from the sea? Looks more like an accident waiting to happen?