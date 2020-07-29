The ‘ins & outs” of Laufou and CBT traffic policy explained

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — While the new traffic policy for the Laufou-CBT area went into effect last Friday morning, there was no advance notice as motorist as well as employees of tenants at Laufou were caught by surprise as well as customers heading for the businesses.

During a cabinet meeting two-weeks ago, Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga instructed the acting Attorney General to work with the Police Commissioner to draft new traffic policy for Laufou to alleviate traffic jams during busy morning — 7a.m to 8:30 a.m and afternoon drive times — 3p.m to 4:30pm. He said the policy is to be made public and implemented a week before schools open for the new school year.

Some of the tenants at Laufou told Samoa News that they were surprised last Friday by the new traffic policy and have since been informed by the Laufou owners that the new traffic policy is for a “trial” period for the government.

During the busy morning and afternoon traffic, cars from the east side heading west, cannot turn into Laufou parking lot and traffic exiting Laufou cannot turn left onto the main road, as they have to go further down past Paradise Inc. to turn around and then head west.

Traffic cones are placed on the road that prevent traffic exiting from Laufou parking lot to turn left to head west. The traffic cones also prevent traffic exiting Laufou from entering the parking area of CBT store. Samoa News observed yesterday morning that traffic heading from the west to the east cannot turn into the CBT parking lot.

For traffic coming from the east side wanting to turn into Laufou, they have to go further down to turn around and head back to the west in order to enter Laufou parking area.

(See story on Fono’s reaction to traffic policy]