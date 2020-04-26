Gyms will be built, despite COVID-19 restrictions

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — This Samoa News photo taken this past Wednesday afternoon shows groundwork has already begun for the construction of a gymnasium for Nu’uuli Vocational Technical High School (NVTHS), with the contract awarded to Nana’s Construction.

Crew and equipment were at the site during the Samoa News’ brief visit, as ground-foundation work has already gotten underway for the project, which NVTHS for many years has sought.

NVTHS gym was one of the Education Department projects that Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga identified at Sunday’s coronavirus task force meeting, which he says must continue and not be delayed because of current COVID-19 restrictions.

The other four projects identified by the governor are the planned gymnasiums for Leone Midkiff, Manulele Tausala, Lupelele and Pago Pago elementary schools. Lolo informed the Public Works Department that he wants these projects — which will be breaking ground soon — to be prepared for construction by next month.

These planned gyms are modeled after the blueprint used for the now completed Tafuna Elementary School gym.

See story elsewhere at samoanews.com about OSHA “alert” for construction workers nation-wide, including American Samoa.