Gov’t fundraising for Samoa officially ended Saturday with $250,000+

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The ASG-organized “Fesoasoani Alofa Mo Samoa Fundraising” collected more than $250,000 as of last Saturday, the official last day of the event, but the committee is awaiting the rest of the contributions from ASG workers as well as the Legislature for the final tally.

Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga said the funds will be handed over directly to the government of Samoa by a local delegation that will travel to Apia for the official presentation. Over the weekend, Samoa extended its state of emergency to Dec. 29th as the death toll from the measles outbreak reached 72 — majority of them children.

The fundraising kicked off Dec. 4th at the Fale Samoa at Siugaula o le Atuvasa Park in Utulei and was to set to officially end Dec. 20th. However, an announcement went out early last week by the committee that it will close at 4p.m. last Friday with the final tally to be announced the following day, with any last minute contributions.

[l-r] Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga, Fofo I.F. Sunia, Lt. Gov. Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga and Tauese Va’a Sunia— who performed the role of traditional orator at last Saturday’s official closing of the “Fesoasoani Alofa Mo Samoa Fundraising” at Utulei. [photo: FS]

However, there was a change and the fundraising actually continued to last Saturday and officially ended at 11a.m., when the committee — all of them cabinet members — along with the governor, First Lady Cynthia Malala Moliga, Lt. Gov. Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga, Fofo I.F. Sunia as well as lawmakers representing the Fono, and others gathered at the Fale Samoa to officially close the event.

Even as the official closing was underway, there were still donations coming in.

Manu’a District Governor Laolagi Vaeao, representing Secretary of Samoan Affairs Mauga Tasi Asuega, who is the committee co-chair, expressed sincere appreciation to all sectors of the community — from churches and its leaders, to local organizations, the private sector, and residents — for their support to help Samoa deal with the measles outbreak.

ASG workers tasked with computing and recording donations at last Saturday’s official closing of the “Fesoasoani Alofa Mo Samoa Fundraising” at Utulei. [photo: FS]

ASG Treasurer Ueligitone Tonumaipe’a, the other co-chair, announced that the total contributions between Dec. 4th up to the closing last Saturday was $255,199.41 — which includes:

• $41,413 from government departments and agencies

• $43,070 from churches

• $123,340 from the various businesses

• $5,000 from various village councils

• $3,827 from local organizations

• $38,549.41 from individuals

Tonumaipe’a said collection of contributions from ASG is not yet completed and hopefully it will be done this week.

Sen. Fa’amausili Mau Mau Jr., along with Rep. Vailiuama Steve Leasiolagi and Rep. Loia Gutu, represented Fono leaders at the gathering and announced that the contribution from the Legislature collected so far is $4,460 and the rest should be collected this week.

With the Fono’s contribution, which was presented that day to the committee, the total collected as of last Saturday stands at approximately $259,659.41

In his remarks, Lolo said the Executive Branch met with Fono leaders to discuss a plan to hold a fundraising for Samoa. He said everyone was supportive and therefore it moved forward.

He explained that the fundraiser ended earlier than the planned Dec. 20th date, after a recommendation by the committee and others, following the positive early response from the public. Lolo expressed sincere appreciation and thanks to all sectors of the community including traditional and church leaders for their response to the government’s call for contributions to help our brothers and sisters in Samoa.

He said a final tally will be presented to the public once all contributions come in from the ASG and the Fono. There have been calls on social media for the government to give directly to those in need, through non-profit groups in Samoa.

However, Lolo told the audience that the contribution will be presented directly to the Samoa Prime Minister — from one government to another government.

He then appointed 5 ASG officials — including Lemanu; and selected Fofo Sunia and Sen. Tuaolo Fruean — to lead American Samoa’s delegation to Apia to make the official presentation. Lolo expressed appreciation to Fofo for his continued traditional guidance and advice as well as support of the government.

Fofo thanked the governor for the acknowledgment, saying that despite his age and having to walk with a cane, he continues to support the government’s endeavors and other matters, and when he is called upon by the leaders.

Fofo said this is not the first time American Samoa has made a presentation to Samoa as it has been done in the past, including the time of the passing of the late Samoa Head of State, Malietoa Tanumafili II. He reminded the audience that, “Samoa e tasi” — Samoa is one — or the two Samoas are one