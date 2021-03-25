Gov testifies virtually on American Samoa’s infrastructure needs

Washington, D.C. — Wednesday, Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata welcomed testimony in a full hearing of the Natural Resources Committee by Gov. Lemanu Peleti Palepoi Sialega Mauga regarding American Samoa’s economic needs and priorities, including the long term outlook for LBJ Tropical Medical Center. The hearing was conducted remotely, and included a wide range of issues that fall under the oversight of the Committee.

“Members of the Committee were delighted to hear that 32 percent of our people have already had both doses of the vaccine, and that is a wonderful effort by our health, emergency, transport and ASG personnel,” Amata said. “Governor Lemanu provided valuable information for the Committee to consider. I appreciate his testimony on the needs of the hospital, Medicaid, the efforts to diversify the local economy, the challenges of a long year with no commercial flights, and the priority of repatriating our people. I look forward to continuing efforts to support our islands’ economic, infrastructure and health needs.”

Broadly, the purpose of the hearing was to examine infrastructure needs of the U.S. territories, and use that information within the national legislative discussion of a infrastructure plan.

Governor Lemanu testified, “Building and strengthening our critical infrastructure is key in this day and age of COVID-19. From healthcare, to transportation, information communication and technology, American Samoa recognizes the need to rebuild and strengthen our critical infrastructure for a sustainable economic future. Our current broadband capacity will enable us to maximize access to virtual learning opportunities, telehealth and other technological driven industries.”

In his response to a question about LBJ from Congresswoman Amata, Governor Lemanu stressed the need for a holistic approach so that a new or renovated hospital facility is also supported by better travel availability among islands, and other economic stability.

Governor Lemanu testified along with the governors of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Governor Lemanu testified, “It is essential that Congress extends and continues the funding levels provided under the 2019 Further Consolidated Appropriations Act and the 83% FMAP — permanently. My commitment as the new Governor is to increase our local match funding for our Medicaid program and to increase our provider network so we can fully provide the mandated comprehensive services required by the Social Security Act. As indicated earlier, American Samoa’s fragile economy has taken risks to strictly protect its people from the global pandemic. Accordingly, it is my belief that the alignment of education, workforce and economy are equally important on all aspects to attract new investments with a skilled workforce.”