Gov gratefully accepts huge donation of PPE for our first responders

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Gov. Lemanu Peleti Palepoi Sialega Mauga welcomed one of the territory’s largest business donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) last week at the Pago Pago Trading Company (PPTC) compound.

The Governor’s Office says Island Cargo Support (ICS) donated 269,640 KN95 masks, valued at $800,831.

“This donation has moved us profoundly and is emblematic of the long-standing partnership between the government and the business community. Fa’afetai le faaeaea. O le uiga moni lea o le ‘lotonuu’,” according to the governor.

ASG offers sincere gratitude and thanks to the ICS team — director Peter Lamy and president Tony Feist who are both based at the ICS headquarters in Los Angeles, California, and Ziggy Vollrath who is the general Manager of ICS Pago who was present at the presentation.

ASG also thanked PPTC owner and the PPTC team for their generosity in storing ICS’s donation.

In support of Public Health’s Mission and COVID-19 Task Force efforts, the Governor handed over PPE to the Department of Health’s Director Motusa Tuileama Nua to aid in ensuring that repatriation efforts are safe and efficient. The first repatriation flight from Honolulu is scheduled for Feb. 1st.