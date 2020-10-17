Determination to save THS lower campus not deterred by Friday’s rain

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Despite bad weather on Friday morning, Oct. 16th, students and others along with teachers, parents and former Tafuna High School students participated in the “Peaceful Protest” organized by the Tafuna High School Alumni group calling on the governor and government to return to the high school its lower campus, which is now slated to be the site of the new proposed centralized local Education Department Building and E-Rate office.

At the event — in front McDonald’s restaurant in Tafuna — supporters covered both sides of the road, several of them coming out with umbrellas or rain coats, while others braved the rain.

And the peaceful protest, came 24-hours after the school’s Parents and Teachers Association president William E. Spitzenberg officially submitted to the governor, the PTA’s request to the governor to return the lower campus, which was once home to school activities and events, including the JROTC program.

The high school’s “student body for this school year is well over 1,100 students and with the limited classrooms we have at the upper campus, this lower campus is very much needed by the school,” Spitzenberg wrote in his Oct. 15th letter to the governor.

“Its wide open field also serves as a place for... many school activities, including Samoan day festivities, JROTC drills, practice field, and many other important uses.”

(See Monday’s edition for Spitzenberg’s official petition to the governor.)