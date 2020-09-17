ASTCA helps ready Leone High School for the 2020-2021 school year

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — This group photo provided by the American Samoa TeleCommunications Authority showing Leone High School students and faculty as well as the ASTCA team, including chief executive officer Fala Sualevai (middle) was taken last Friday at the Leone High School campus.

As part of the governor’s Adopt-A-School program, ASTCA has been assigned Leone High School for the past four years. In preparation for the start of the school year and COVID-19 challenges, ceiling fans were purchased for classrooms as most of them do not have air conditioning, according to a brief statement from ASTCA.

New paint jobs were applied to the buildings, and rat wire was installed on windows where it was either torn or missing. Safety COVID-19 posters were provided in addition to evacuation maps for use during disasters.

“There is still much work to do,” said ASTCA — thanking the Public Works Department for their assistance as well as the LHS Principal, Vice Principal, faculty, and students for their patience. “We wish them a successful school year!”