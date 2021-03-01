ASG launches COVID-19 vaccination push

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Health Department is taking its COVID-19 vaccination effort to the community, with three days of vaccination at the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium. DoH will also conduct a drive-thru vaccination in the upcoming weekend at the airport.

DoH issued a statement last Friday saying that its Tafuna Family Health Center will continue to offer vaccines on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8a.m to 12noon.

LEE AUDITORIUM CLINIC

According to DoH, the Lee Auditorium Clinic for first and second vaccination will be Mar. 1 — today; Mar. 3rd — Wednesday; and Mar. 5th — Friday, of this week. Hours of the clinic are 8a.m to 1p.m.

There will be no vaccinations given from Mar. 8- Mar. 15th due to the island wide science fair at the Lee Auditorium.

AIRPORT DRIVE-THRU

The second location for vaccinations is the Pago Pago International Airport Drive-Through-Clinic on Saturday, Mar. 13th at the airport parking lot from 7:30a.m to 12noon.

“We invite our elderly population, especially wheelchair bound and those needing assistance with walking but can travel in a vehicle to make use of this service,” said DoH, noting that residents should call the COVID-19 hotline 219 to pre-enroll or sign up for the drive thru.

Give your name, hospital number and a phone number when calling 219. The DoH team will check to make sure your information is current on the registry and call you back to confirm your spot.

You will need to pick up a consent form at the DoH Tafuna Primary Care Clinic and the DoH Tafuna Satellite Pharmacy, to complete before going to the drive thru. The last day to sign up is Mar. 10th.

MANU’A VACCINATION

DoH has also scheduled vaccinations for the Manu’a island group: Ta’u island on Mar. 26 — Mar. 27th; and Ofu island on March 30th — Mar. 31st. Contact the DoH health center in Manu’a for additional information.

FLU SHOTS

DoH also says that flu shots will be available on Saturdays from 7:30a.m to 1p.m during the month of March.

Visit DoH pop-up vaccination sites at Laufou Shopping Center, Fagatogo Market Place and Leota Guest House in Pago Pago.

DoH advises to please wait 14-days before or after your COVID-19 vaccine to get your flu or pneumonia vaccine.