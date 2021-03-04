ASCC Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members for Spring 2021

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Alpha Epsilon Mu Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society at the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) held its spring 2021 induction ceremony on February 25th to induct 12 new members. Family and friends of the new and current PTK members joined the Society’s advisors Mr. Kuki Tuiasosopo, Dr. Ernie Seiuli and Mrs. Amete Mulipola-Moefiainu for the midday ceremony in the College’s Lecture Hall.

For each induction, the PTK invites a distinguished member of the community to speak to its new and current members, and for this semester’s ceremony, former ASCC PTK member and current Care Provider with the American Samoa Government Department of Human and Social Services Mr. Jeremiah Fale provided the keynote speech. A 2015 Magna Cum Laude graduate of ASCC, Fale continued his education at the University of Hawaii West Oahu in Healthcare Administration and graduated Cum Laude. He next pursued his graduate degree at Ashford University in San Diego, graduating Suma Cum Laude in Education specializing in Behavioral Services and Cognitive Child Development Instruction and Curriculum.

Fale centered his talk around the idea of the power of choice, and how every individual sets themselves up to succeed or not based on the beliefs and actions they decide upon. “It’s not by chance or luck that each of you are on your way to beating a statistic, pushing beyond and graduating with honors. You choose to be hard working, to pay attention in class, to manage your time effectively, to build the right relationships, and to apply yourselves.” Fale also reminded the PTK of the four pillars of any National Honor Society chapter – scholarship, service, leadership and character – and challenged them to carry all four of these pillars with equal representation at school, at church and at home.

Following the keynote speech, the new inductees performed the ceremonial lighting of candles representing the mythical Greek “flame of knowledge”. Following their recitation of the oath to uphold the values of the organization, PTK President Judith Liu congratulated them on becoming fully-fledged members. Welcomed into the Society this semester are Lilly Lauina, Merry Vaa, Aselima Tusitala, Claudette Save-Lafaele, Vanessa Young, Paulina Ioane, Taimua Taimalelagi, Trish Andrea-Buenavista, Merenita Setu, Lorraine Christine Faiivae, Amaryl Hollister and Finisi Suli Roe.

Phi Theta Kappa recognizes and encourages excellence in scholarship among associate degree students. The Greek words Phi Theta Kappa mean wisdom (Phi), aspiration (Theta) and purity (Kappa). The society bases its programs on its four hallmarks: scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship. The society provides more than $35 million worth of scholarships annually to students nationwide. Each member is enrolled in the PTK Transfer Database, which links senior institutions across the nation offering scholarships to PTK members.

PTK recruiting at ASCC begins during registration week and continues into the second week of the semester, during which time applications are available to all students. Applicants who have a GPA of 3.5 or better move on to the interview process, where advisors Tuiasosopo, Seiuli and Mulipola-Moefiainu then determine their eligibility. Once the advisors choose prospective members from among the interviewees, a formal letter is issued to each successful applicant informing them of their acceptance into the society.