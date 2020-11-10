ASCC Language Arts students visit Samoa News

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Mona A. Pati, instructor with Adult Education Literacy & Extended Learning at the American Samoa Community College explained that the “purpose of our visit is because this is a Pre-HiSET Language Arts class where the students are at the level to prepare their Reading and Writing skills to be able to sit the High School Equivalency test commonly known as the GED Test and pass to obtain a diploma.”

“Because our class is currently on the Reading Non-Fiction unit where Reading, Grammar and Usage, Writing a Paragraph, Organization, Sentence Structure, Mechanics, and Essay Writing are tallied as 75% of the passing scaled score of the GED test, the students must be able to meet this par of skills come test day,” she said.

During the class’s about-30 minute visit, the students asked questions and were informed — among other things — that writing up a story must be adequate and based on facts and solid information. For example court documents from local and federal court are considered solid sources to write up the story. The students also asked several questions, of the Samoa News reporter who spoke with the students.

Pati expressed gratitude to Samoa News for permitting the class to visit the newspaper for their field trip.