Another successful ACE holiday angels fundraiser for cancer coalition

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Over the last 10 years, Neil's Ace Home Center in Malaeimi and the people of American Samoa have all played a pivotal role in helping the American Samoa Community Cancer Coalition's efforts.

"We would like to thank our community here in American Samoa for continuously supporting the ASCCC over the years. Most local cancer patients have limited access to resources on island, so your generous donations make a positive impact for families seeking help. We are grateful to Neil’s ACE Home Center and the customers for their support. All of these donations will go to supporting cancer patients. On behalf of our board members and staff at the ASCCC, I would like to thank you American Samoa for your continuous support,” said chairman Taotasi Archie Soliai.



Throughout 2019, the ASCCC distributed over 115 stipends to local cancer patients totaling $74,750.46 of which 46 were repeat applicants and 69 first time recipients.

If you would like to apply, applications can be completed online at <https://asccancercoalition.org/tautai-laveai/> or in person at their office in Nu’uuli. Call 699-0110 for any questions.