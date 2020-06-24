American Samoa Territorial Broadband Strategy launch a success

Utulei, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Territorial Broadband Strategy (ASTBS) initiative was successfully launched virtually, via Zoom, last Thursday morning.

Over 80 people joined the Zoom conference launch while several more watched via a simultaneous Facebook live stream. This event was a first of its kind for American Samoa.

Another photo of participants in last Thursday’s virtual meeting — via Zoom — where the American Samoa Territorial Broadband Strategy (ASTBS) was successfully launched. [photo: ASG-DOC]

“It was great to see so many people come together virtually, to listen and learn from a list of great speakers who touched on everything from innovation, cyber security, entrepreneurship, health care, and more. Modern broadband provides so much potential, and this process that we are undertaking, to establish a strategy to effectively leverage ASTCA’s new connection to the Hawaiki submarine cable, will help the people of American Samoa see a quicker return on our investment.” said Department of Commerce (DOC) Director Keniseli Lafaele. “The virtual launch of this initiative was the perfect demonstration of our territory’s capabilities now that Hawaiki is online. Over a hundred people participated between the Zoom conference and the live stream on our Facebook page. Incredible!”

The ASTBS will assist the Territory of American Samoa in its efforts to determine how best to proceed in leveraging the investments made into the Territory’s significantly improved telecommunications infrastructure. Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga’s and Lt. Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga’s administration has successfully installed the most modern telecommunications infrastructure in the region, creating a foundation for the potential growth of an Information & Communication Technology (ICT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industries.

The primary objectives of the initiative are to: 1) Develop a strategy that will effectively leverage broadband across all industries & sectors; 2) Heighten both local international awareness and understanding of the Territory’s broadband capabilities; and 3) Address the digital divide that still exists in American Samoa despite the improved telecommunications infrastructure.

The ASTBS is being funded by a grant awarded to DOC from the US Economic Development Administration (EDA). SH3 Resource Development (SH3) was awarded a contract to assist DOC in coordinating the development of the ASTBS.

“We are living in very exciting times with endless possibilities for American Samoa, not only as users of content and applications, but as creators of content through the use of broadband. SH3 Resource Development in partnership with the University of Hawaii looks forward to working with DOC and to witness and document the growth of broadband usage in American Samoa through this process.” said Gingerlei Porter, Project Lead.

For more information regarding the ASTBS, visit https://www.facebook.com/amsamoatbs or contact DOC Territorial Planner Michael McDonald at the Department of Commerce at 633- 5155.