Amata sends welcome home message to the repatriation flight

Washington, D.C. — Monday, Congresswoman Uifaatali Amata released a welcome home message on the occasion of the first repatriation flight:

“Talofa and welcome home everyone! First, I want to thank God for this blessing.

I want to thank everyone at Hawaiian Air for taking you home on this flight today. We appreciate the commitment to flights between Hawaii and American Samoa, and your patience for these many months.

I also want to thank our Governor Lemanu and everyone in his administration – especially the health and transport workers – for making this historic flight back home possible.

And many thanks to Governor Ige and the people and State of Hawaii for helping us.

Governor Lemanu and his team have done an amazing job on this project and also now with the vaccine — giving nearly 8000 shots out so far.

No one knows better than all of you here today that we are still an emergency with this crisis, and the Federal Government has provided us with health and other resources so let’s all use them and call on me to help you use them.

I have received my shots and I did just fine. I encourage everyone to get their shots when available in the coming weeks—it’s truly the right thing for you, your family and your community.

And please contact my office to help with any other federal assistance that may be available.

God speed and a most welcome home. Soifua.”