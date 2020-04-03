Airlift of personal protective equip. (PPE) arrives in American Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — US Coast Guard C-130 aircraft seen late Wednesday afternoon upon arriving at Pago Pago International Airport bringing the first federal government shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) pallets and other supplies to assist American Samoa with its preparedness with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency coordinated this first shipment, which includes respirators, surgical masks, face shields, surgical gowns and gloves. The cargo was off loaded to the Department of Health and other ASG entities charged with overseeing these shipments.

FEMA has already requested a second shipment but no information is available at press time as to when it would arrive.

Le va’alele a le USCoast Guard C-130 ua tulaueleele mai ma le Uta o le sapalai o loo mana’omia e fa’aauau ai galuega a le vasega o e taimua mai i le puipuiiga o le mamalu lautele mai le coronavirus. [ata: Leua Aiono Frost]

