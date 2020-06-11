4 ASCC grads receive ASG scholarships for further schooling

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Four graduates — shown in this photo sitting at the table — from the American Samoa Community College are recipients of ASG scholarships and the presentation was officially made yesterday morning at the Education Department Conference room in Utulei.

Scholarship Board chairman, Sen. Fai’ivae Godinet and co-chair Donna Gurr recognized the four students and their parents (standing in this photo):

• Francella Pola Nau — Major: Biology, accepted at Portland State University

• Pitolua Samuelu Jr — Major: Accounting, accepted at University of Hawaii Manoa

• Tiarasina Roberts — Major: Political Science, accepted at Southern Oregon University

• Sailimalo M. Vele — Major: Criminal Justice, accepted at University of Nevada Las Vegas

Also present at the ceremony were Education director Ruth Matagi-Tofiga, and ASCC President Dr Rosevonne Pato. Both offered congratulatory messages to the students and recognized the support by their parents.

The ASG scholarship recipients were encouraged to return home and give back to our community, after completing their studies.