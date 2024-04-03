Women's History Month event in Manu'a photo & caption

During the final week of Women’s History Month, DYWA Manu’a Coordinator Sina Upuia Fuiava Howe organized an event and fellowship dinner at Tu’umumusu Loimata O Le Alofa Hall in Faleāsao Manu’a. Manu’a women from diverse backgrounds and age groups gathered to celebrate and empower one another. This is the first time an event like this has been held in Manu’a. The women of Manu’a thanked her for such a thoughtful and inspiring event. [Facebook photo]