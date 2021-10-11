A White Sunday service in Samoa remembers COVID victims

Apia, SAMOA — A White Sunday celebration was the focal point for members of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa at Faleula, but the heavy loss of life globally from the COVID-19 pandemic also weighed heavily on their minds.

Touches of yellow was chosen by the church’s congregation to be worn on White Sunday — either as ribbons or neck ties — to accompany the mostly white dresses, shirts and ie lavalava that most were dressed in.

Members of the congregation watched as the children performed various skits and dances throughout the church service.

Reverend Elder Fili Matalavea of the C.C.C.S. at Faleula said the church while celebrating White Sunday also paid homage to those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

“And while other countries have been severely affected, we were also affected not in terms of the severity of the lives lost, but our theme for today’s service is God is the greatest healer,” he said in an interview with the Samoa Observer.

Rev. Elder Matalavea said that White Sunday is a day celebrated by all churches in Samoa and emphasised that it is a special day for children.

The Sunday school class comprised 80-plus children with the congregation numbers going over 250 people.

Read more at Samoa Observer