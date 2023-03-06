Western District Governor Fuamatu Joseph Vito Fuamatu passes away

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Western District Governor Fuamatu Joseph Vito Fuamatu passed away over the weekend.

This was confirmed in a post on social media by his daughter Jacinta Faumatu Mailo.

“It is with such deep sorrow, on behalf of our Mother Tinoi Fuamatu, siblings Evelyn, Iona, Tiseolyn, Jr Fuamatu and Tremayne and our entire Fuamatu aiga that we announce the very unfortunate and sudden passing of our father, Le Afioga o le Kovana o le Falelima, Le Fa’asisina male Alalaimatuatala Fuamatu Joseph Vito Fuamatu.

“Le Afioga o le Kovana o le Falelima, Le Fa’asisina male Alalaimatuatala

“We are still trying to process this and are comforted by the outpouring of love and support from all of our family, friends and loved ones.

“Although we are mourning our Father [sic] in private, we know and understand that he was a man of God who dedicated his life in service to the church, village, community at large, and within our extended families.

“We kindly ask for your prayers as we take this time to cherish our father and prepare for his celebration of life.

“For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.

“So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal: 2 Corinthians 4:17-18.”

Fuamatu was originally appointed to the Western District Governor position in 2017 by then-Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga.

A retired veteran, Fuamatu also served as Senator for the Alataua County and he further worked for the Office of Samoan Affairs.